Mobile spay and neuter clinic coming to the Tri-state

INDIANA (WEHT) – The Neuter Scooter is coming to the Tri-state. Public Vet will be hosting a local mobile spay and neuter clinic Sunday and Monday. The low-cost spay and neuter event is to help control the overpopulation of cats in the community.

The cost is $80 per cat or $40 for feral or community cats. Financial assistance is also available.

The mobile clinic will be in Evansville Sunday and Huntingburg Monday.

For more information on the event or to register, visit the Public Vet website.

(This story was originally published on March 20, 2021)