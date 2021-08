VANDERBURGH COUNT, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh Humane Society hosted a mobile vaccine clinic on Friday.

Everyone visiting VHS was encouraged to get their COVID-19 vaccine while supporting the Humane Society’s mission to get pets in their forever homes. As people waited 15 minutes after getting their vaccine, they were able to visit animals up for adoption.

This was the second time the Vanderburgh County Health Department had their mobile vaccination clinic in the parking lot of VHS.