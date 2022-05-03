DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A mock accident was set up by Deputy Tim Lampert and his Criminal Justice class at Northeast Dubois Jr/Sr High School intended to give students a first look at the dangers of distracted driving.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says the event’s purpose was to show the importance of wearing proper safety devices, educate students on the dangers of drinking and/or texting while driving and to hear from representatives of local offices within the Criminal Justice system of Dubois County.

The sheriff’s office says the event wouldn’t have been possible without the Haysville, Dubois and Celestine Fire Departments, Indiana Conservation Officers, Memorial EMS, StatFlight services, Dubois County Circuit Court, Prosecutor’s Office and Probation Departments along with Northeast Dubois School Officials and multiple community partners.