VANDERBURGH COUNTY (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Highway Department has advised the county’s residents that Mohr Road will be closed at the railroad bridge going in both directions from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday for milling and paving.

The road will be closed to all traffic. Delays are expected, and there will be equipment and workers in the area. The Vanderburgh County Highway Department asks that commuters to avoid the area if possible and to use caution should they have to travel through the area.

The department can be reached at 812-435-5777 with any questions regarding the closure.