DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) — After over ten years of giving animals homes in Webster County, Molly’s Mutts Animal Rescue will be closing their doors. The animal shelter made the announcement on social media Saturday night.

“You have truly not lived until you can do something for someone that can not repay you… I, Whitney, have lived…my mission was to rescue animals and to one day not to have to.…I’m not sure that day will ever come, but I pray we at Molly’s placed our mark in the animal rescue world. Burnout is real…rescuing is not for the weak hearted,” said Dr. Whitney Winstead in the post.

She says the animal shelter, which opened in 2012, will officially be closing at the end of the month.

“Words can not express how we truly feel making this announcement, but after 10 long years of rescuing, we are closing our doors the end of May,” said Winstead. “We are asking for your help in sharing our posts to aid our animals to other area rescues.”

You can visit Molly’s Mutts Animal Rescue on Facebook here.