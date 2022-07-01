OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Several car owners were able to rev up their engines and drive over to Mom’s Diner in Oakland City. But the car show was not all for show but a fundraiser for a family in need. A family in need that Mom’s Diner owner Sonja Hurlock knows personally.

“We have our car shows the first Friday of the month from April through September. Generally our money raised through registration of the vehicles goes to the East Gibson food pantry every month,” said Hurlock. “Once a year, we pick a family in need and we give the donations to them to help them out. This year’s donation goes to a personal family friend.”

The personal family friend is one Hurlock has been friends with since they were young kids. Her friend recently lost her mother and her friend’s daughter is in need of neurosurgery. The surgery is very risky according to Hurlock.

“With the donations from the car show, hopefully it will help lift some of the pressure of lost wages and ongoing expenses,” Hurlock wrote in a June 24 Facebook post.

More information can be found on Mom’s Diner Facebook page.