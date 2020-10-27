Monarch Beverage Company selling assets, laying off 56 employees

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Monarch Beverage Co., Inc sent out a warn notice Tuesday regarding permanent layoffs. Monarch and EF Transit are selling their assets to Monarch Distributing, L.L.C., a subsidiary of Reyes Holding, L.L.C.
The sale is expected to close on December 11 and affects all non-union employees working at the Evansville plant. According to the warn notice, 56 total employees will be terminated December 11, or within 13 days after.
(This story was originally published on October 27, 2020)
