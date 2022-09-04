HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Attention all butterfly lovers! Are you eagerly anticipating the monarch butterfly migration this fall? John James Audubon State Park has an event you will like!

The Monarch Migration Mysteries will take place on September 10 and 17 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Participants will help catch, tag and release butterflies in a 3.5 hour workshop. This will help record and protect the monarchs as they make their fall trip to the remote mountains of central Mexico, hundreds of miles away!

The workshop is intended to educate people of all ages on monarchs and their migration. The event will start at the Lakeview Shelter House at John James Audubon State Park and then attendees will take their own transportation to the Sloughs Wildlife Management Area in Geneva which is about a 20 minute drive. Officials say that nets and instructions will be provided.

Wearing long pants, closed toe shoes is recommended along with bringing bug spray and a water bottle. In the event of rain, the workshop will be cancelled.

Tickets cost $5 per person or $15 for groups of four people. FOA members will receive a discount. Tickets can be purchased using only cash at the Lakeview Shelter.