Moneta Sleet Jr. painting unveiled in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – An Owensboro native who became a Pulitzer Prize winning photographer was honored with his own painting on Wednesday.

The painting of Moneta Sleet Jr. was unveiled at Max Rhodes Park in Owensboro. Sleet documented the civil rights movement in the 1950s and ’60s. He won the Pulitzer Prize for a photo of Martin Luther King Jr’s widow during his funeral.

Artist K.O. Lewis says he wanted it to be a tribute to Sleet, his family and his legacy. Members of Leadership Owensboro also announced an event honoring Sleet is planned for 2023.