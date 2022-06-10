OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Monica Lewinsky will speak in Owensboro next week at the Kentucky Bar Association’s annual convention.

The event at the Owensboro Convention Center begins June 15. Lewinsky is scheduled to speak about “The Price of Shame” on June 17. Lewinsky is expected to discuss online bullying and public shaming in the digital age and harassment according to the Kentucky Bar Association.

Lewinsky is among 94 speakers scheduled for the three day event. This will be the first time the organization has had a full convention since 2019.