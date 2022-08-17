EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As monkeypox spreads across the globe, more and more are wondering how they can get vaccinated against it. Luckily for Evansville residents, a vaccine will be administered very soon in the city’s downtown.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department says that you can get the vaccine at Someplace Else Nightclub one night only. Officials say the state’s health department will be administering it at the club on Friday, August 19 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Over a hundred cases of monkeypox have been reported in Indiana. If interested in receiving a vaccine, you can pre-register at monkeypoxin.org. Someplace Else Nightclub is located at 930 Main Street in Evansville.

