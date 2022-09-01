HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Denise Beach of the Hopkins County Health Department says they have a limited number of monkeypox vaccines available at their Madisonville office for people meeting certain criteria.

Hopkins County Health Department is one of several county health departments offering the vaccine. Beach says it will be given to those who have had close contact with others who already had monkeypox or those who are determined to be at a high risk for monkeypox.

Beach also said people should contact their local health department for vaccine availability and to discuss if they meet criteria for vaccination.