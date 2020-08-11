Moonlight Madness event promotes small businesses in downtown Evansville

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) The Economic Improvement District of Downtown Evansville is inviting you to their Moonlight Madness event series, starting Friday from 6:00-9:00 pm. Stores and restaurants will have late hours and specials for shoppers, and there will be condominium tours from 6:00-7:30 pm at the Meridian Plaza and the Renaissance on Main. There will also be live music performed by local musicians.

Physical distancing is encouraged, and businesses may require masks for entry. Masks will be required for condo tours.

A second Moonlight Madness event is planned for Friday, September 11. Visit the Moonlight Madness event website for more details on specials and sales.

(This story was originally published on August 11, 2020)

