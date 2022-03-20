JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Jasper Police say an arrest was made Sunday morning after a hit-and-run crash lead authorities to a suspect involved in the accident.

Police tell us the crash between a moped and a truck happened at Tenth Street and Newton Street. After the crash, the moped driver allegedly left the scene.

Jasper Police say they arrested the driver, Andrew T. Masterson, at his residence shortly after. Masterson was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center on charges of: