Moped sets Evansville basement on fire, EFD confirms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EFD says they responded to reports of a possible house fire Saturday afternoon on N. Fourth Avenue. Firefighters that arrived on scene say they saw smoke and flames coming from the basement of the building.

After extinguishing the fire in about five minutes, fire officials tell us they placed fans in the house to ventilate the smoke. Sources say the fire caused moderate damage to the structure, including things inside it.

A Fire Investigator ruled the fire to be accidental after speaking with an occupant of the residence. That occupant told the Fire Investigator that they were working on a moped in the basement and accidentally caught the moped on fire.

According to the EFD, there were no injuries and the occupants of the home were not displaced.