Moratorium on utility disconnections ending in Kentucky

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear adjusts his face mask during his daily coronavirus briefing at the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) Gov. Andy Beshear says the moratorium on disconnecting utilities for nonpayment is ending in Kentucky, but relief funds are being designated to help when residents are at risk of having services cut off during the coronavirus pandemic.

Beshear signed an executive order ending the statewide moratorium on Nov. 6, but his office said the order also designates $15 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to help Kentuckians who face disconnections.

The order also requires utilities to provide a payment plan over at least six months for residential customers. Beshear said 647 cases were reported Monday and nine deaths.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 20, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: