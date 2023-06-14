HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — National Dog Bite Awareness Week ended a few days ago, but the US Postal Service is continuing to remind pet owners ways to avoid a potential dog attack.

The USPS says more than 5,300 employees were attacked by dogs while delivering mail last year. Even though most dogs are friendly with their families, they can be aggressive to outsiders.

Officials suggest to make sure your dog is on a leash or kept away from the door while your mail is being delivered.

“Everyone wants to think their dog is friendly, and I’m sure they are within in the family and within the friends circle. But being pack animals, dogs feel it is their duty to protect their pack, so that includes the mail carrier.” explains USPS spokesperson Susan Wright.

They also say pet owners should remind children not to take mail directly from a letter carrier because the dog could view the carrier as a threat.