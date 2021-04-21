More COVID-19 cases reported at Henderson Co. Detention Center

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Jailer Amy Brady tells Eyewitness News the COVID-19 outbreak at the Henderson County Detention Center is ongoing, and at least seven more inmates have tested positive for the virus.

Brady says 34 inmates have active virus cases inside of the jail and another group of inmates will be tested on Thursday. 12 inmates tested negative Monday.

The jail went on lockdown last week when 26 inmates tested positive.

Brady says any inmate who is symptomatic or who requests a test will be tested.

The Henderson Co. Health Department is working on vaccinating the inmate population with Moderna vaccine as soon as possible.

