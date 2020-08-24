More COVID-19 cases reported in Tri-State schools

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WEHT)- Two Tri-State school employees have tested positive for COVID-19 according to announcements from the Metropolitan School District of Mt. Vernon and the Catholic Diocese of Evansville.

Mt. Vernon school officials say no students came in contact with the employee while the Diocese says they have identified and notified close contacts of that employee and asked them to self quarantine. The Diocese adds that the positive case reported Monday is unrelated to any other confirmed cases.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 24, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories