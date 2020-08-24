More COVID-19 cases reported in Tri-State schools

(WEHT)- Two Tri-State school employees have tested positive for COVID-19 according to announcements from the Metropolitan School District of Mt. Vernon and the Catholic Diocese of Evansville.

Mt. Vernon school officials say no students came in contact with the employee while the Diocese says they have identified and notified close contacts of that employee and asked them to self quarantine. The Diocese adds that the positive case reported Monday is unrelated to any other confirmed cases.

