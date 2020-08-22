More COVID-19 testing coming to western Kentucky

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WEHT)- The Green River District Health Department is offering more COVID-19 testing across seven clinic sites and a Catholic church in Sebree in the coming weeks.

The news comes as the district reported 26 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, including 16 in Daviess County alone. While 1,685 cases have seen a recovery, 24 people have died. While testing is free, people looking to get tested must register online first.

GRDHD Testing Dates

LocationDatesTime
Daviess County Health CenterAugust 12 & 199:00 AM – 11:30 AM &
1:00 PM to 2:00 PM
Hancock County Health CenterAugust 12 & 199:30 AM – 11:00 AM
Henderson County Health CenterAugust 12 & 198:00 AM – 11:30 AM
McLean County Health CenterAugust 12 & 192:00 PM – 3:30 PM
Ohio County Health CenterAugust 11 & 189:00 AM – 10:30 AM
Union County Health CenterAugust 12 & 1910:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Webster County Health CenterAugust 12 & 199:00 AM – 10:00 AM

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 22, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories