More COVID-19 testing coming to western Kentucky

(WEHT)- The Green River District Health Department is offering more COVID-19 testing across seven clinic sites and a Catholic church in Sebree in the coming weeks.
The news comes as the district reported 26 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, including 16 in Daviess County alone. While 1,685 cases have seen a recovery, 24 people have died. While testing is free, people looking to get tested must register online first.
GRDHD Testing Dates
|Location
|Dates
|Time
|Daviess County Health Center
|August 12 & 19
|9:00 AM – 11:30 AM &
1:00 PM to 2:00 PM
|Hancock County Health Center
|August 12 & 19
|9:30 AM – 11:00 AM
|Henderson County Health Center
|August 12 & 19
|8:00 AM – 11:30 AM
|McLean County Health Center
|August 12 & 19
|2:00 PM – 3:30 PM
|Ohio County Health Center
|August 11 & 18
|9:00 AM – 10:30 AM
|Union County Health Center
|August 12 & 19
|10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
|Webster County Health Center
|August 12 & 19
|9:00 AM – 10:00 AM
(This story was originally published on Aug. 22, 2020)
