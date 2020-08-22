More COVID-19 testing coming to western Kentucky

(WEHT)- The Green River District Health Department is offering more COVID-19 testing across seven clinic sites and a Catholic church in Sebree in the coming weeks.

The news comes as the district reported 26 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, including 16 in Daviess County alone. While 1,685 cases have seen a recovery, 24 people have died. While testing is free, people looking to get tested must register online first.

GRDHD Testing Dates

Location Dates Time Daviess County Health Center August 12 & 19 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM &

1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Hancock County Health Center August 12 & 19 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM Henderson County Health Center August 12 & 19 8:00 AM – 11:30 AM McLean County Health Center August 12 & 19 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM Ohio County Health Center August 11 & 18 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM Union County Health Center August 12 & 19 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Webster County Health Center August 12 & 19 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

