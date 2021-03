GIBSON CO., Ind (WEHT) The Gibson County Sheriff says eight additional inmates have tested positive for COVID. This comes one week after 45 inmates tested positive.

The sheriff says there are now 52 inmates who currently have the virus. One person has recovered so far. The jail usually holds around 140 inmates.

Inmates were initially tested on March 3. Forty-five of the tests came back positive.

(This story was originally published on March 9, 2021)