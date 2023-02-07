HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Fire Department Division Chief Mike Larson has released new details following an apartment fire in the 4900 block of Tippecanoe Drive on Monday.

According to a release, firefighters were dispatched to the apartment around 2:30 p.m.. First arriving units reported smoke was visible from a rear window and firefighters made entry into the apartment. The release says the initial caller reported that someone was inside of the apartment, but nobody was found inside.

Firefighters located the fire inside a bedroom and extinguished it in less than 20 minutes from being dispatched. According to the release, there was heavy fire damage inside the bedroom and heavy smoke damage throughout the rest of the apartment. Officials say three other adjacent apartments had light smoke damage.

The American Red Cross was on scene to assist the affected occupants. Officials say two occupants of the apartment where the fire originated will be displaced, but six other occupants from the smoke damaged apartments may be able to return after cleanup.