DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) Across the commonwealth in western Kentucky, more groups are pitching in to help flood survivors in eastern Kentucky.

A trailer full of donated items that’s parked outside West Louisville Elementary School in Daviess County. The donations, ranging from bottled water to cleaning supplies, the latest to help eastern Kentucky rebuild.

People arrived throughout the morning and afternoon to fill this trailer with help, and hope.

“We just want to help people,” said Miles and Patty Murphy, who donated supplies in Daviess County. “it’s just a normal thing to help people in need of water.”

“It’s overwhelming. Very humbling, to be honest,” added Erinn Williams. She, her family and others helped put together this donation drive. Her family knows people in flood damaged counties.

“They’re in the cleanup stage now, to where they’re having power restored, water restored, and a lot of the surrouding counties. Right now, it’s predominantly tools, cleaning supplies, pet supplies,” she said.

This donation collection is one of several started this week across western Kentucky, including in counties hit by the December 10th tornado. Organizers of a donation drive in Greenville say a police cruiser used for people to drop donations off filled up at least five times this week. Those donations head east on Saturday. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is donating a police cruiser to the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office, and the city of Providence in Webster County plans to donate an ambulance to that same county.

“They are in an area that’s in great need right now of emergency vehicles, and us being in a position where we had an extra ambulance that we were no longer going to use, that was going to be a great need for that community, that was a win-win situation for both sides,” said Providence Fire Chief Steve Burns.

Back in Daviess County, organizers of this collection say they plan to send these supplies to eastern Kentucky tomorrow.

(This story was originally published on August 5, 2022)