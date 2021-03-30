More electric vehicles debut in Tri-State as sales forecast to grow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – More types of electric vehicles make their debut on roads across the Tri-State. One of the newest is a twist on an American classic.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E debuted at D-Patrick Ford Lincoln in Evansville. This debut comes as more electric vehicles start showing up and start being sold.

It has the same name as the American auto icon, but it doesn’t run the same.

“It looked pretty sharp, but how would you charge them if you’re on a trip?” said Ashley Brown of Evansville.

Ford’s debut of the Mustang Mach-E as more types of electric vehicles appear. Auto industry analysts at Edmunds forecasts the number of types of EVs to go up from 17 from 12 brands last year to 30 this year from 21 brands, including new vehicles from Chevrolet, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz.

“I think everybody is trying to be more eco friendly. There is a big push for that, whether its from the government or consumers themselves,” says Peter O’Daniel, GM of D-Patrick Ford Lincoln.

EV sales also predicted to go up, from 2% of all auto sales last year to 2.5% this year. O’Daniel says although more EVs will be available, more public charging stations also must be available.

“I don’t think there are enough right now, and that’s something over time, they’re going to have to increase as they become more popular and they sell, but the convenience of just charging at your home and not going to the gas station is the biggest perk right now,” he said.

Some car shoppers say electric vehicles interest them, but their price is a potential hurdle.

“They’re pretty cool, but not for me at this time,” says Brown. “Price, number one.”

O’Daniel adds that Ford does plan to add more charging stations around the country in the future.

(This story was originally published on March 30, 2021)