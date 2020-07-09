More Evansville businesses shut down as employees test positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) With Indiana in stage 4.5 of Governor Holcomb’s Back on Track Indiana plan, most restaurants and businesses are opening back up. But several businesses in Evansville are having to close almost as quickly as they reopened.

Schnucks on the west side confirms an employee tested positive for COVID-19. That employee last worked on July 6, and we’re told was showing no symptoms. The employee is now quarantined at home. We’re told the store has been deep cleaned and remains open. Schnucks officials say the health department has not advised them that any specific actions should be taken by customers or anyone else.

Honey Moon Coffee Co. closed Thursday afternoon after learning several employees were in recent contact with somebody who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Bud’s Rockin’ Country Bar & Grill and Marina Pointe closed earlier this week after an employees and some patrons tested positive for coronavirus. The Peephole Bar & Grill closed after an employee and a customer tested positive, and Sauced closed on Monday after an employee tested positive.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 9, 2020)