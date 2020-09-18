More Hopkins Co. businesses cited for not following mask mandate

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT)- The Hopkins County Health Department cited more businesses Friday for not following the statewide mask mandate.

The health department has now cited Sureway, the McDonalds on N. Main Street in Madisonville, Walmart, and Arby’s. The move comes after the health department cited eight other businesses earlier in the week, including the YMCA. All 12 of the businesses were cited for employees not wearing masks or not following the statewide mandate requiring customers to wear one.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 18, 2020)

