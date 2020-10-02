More Hopkins County businesses cited for not following guidelines

(WEHT)- The Hopkins County Health Department is still cracking down on businesses not abiding by state mask mandates and other COVID-19 guidelines.
In a Facebook post, the health department says officials recently cited Lowe’s and the EZ Mart in Nortonville. However, the health department adds Marco’s Pizza had excellent follow-up visits and were following COVID-19 protocol when officials visited.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on October 2, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Vanderburgh Co. home struck by car
- New Owensboro Business Hall of Fame inductees announced
- COVID-19 antibody study underway
- COVID-19 increases causing concern across Vanderburgh County
- Some Tri-State hospitals seeing COVID-19 surge