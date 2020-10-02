More Hopkins County businesses cited for not following guidelines

(WEHT)- The Hopkins County Health Department is still cracking down on businesses not abiding by state mask mandates and other COVID-19 guidelines.

In a Facebook post, the health department says officials recently cited Lowe’s and the EZ Mart in Nortonville. However, the health department adds Marco’s Pizza had excellent follow-up visits and were following COVID-19 protocol when officials visited.

