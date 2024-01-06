VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Deputies have released more information after they arrested a woman accused of stealing gas and then crashing her vehicle.

Deputies said Tammy Piland, 39, got about $20 worth of gas from Murphy USA on Pearl Drive Friday night and left without paying.

According to an arrest affidavit, an employee said Piland has stolen gas several times and is banned from the gas station.

Deputies said they later spotted her at another gas station and she drove off when they got close. When a deputy tried to stop her, authorities said she slowed down but then took off.

According to deputies, they started chasing her and speeds reached up to 70 miles per hour.

Officials said the chase ended when she crashed in a ditch in the area of Hogue Road and Rosenberger Avenue.

Piland faces several charges. Her bond was set at $2,500 cash.