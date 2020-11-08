More Kentucky schools going virtual

HOPKINS CO, Ky (WEHT) In a Facebook post Sunday, the Dawson Springs Independent School System announced the switch to virtual learning Monday through Friday this week.

In the statement, they said the decision to suspend in-person learning is due to the recent rise in COVID cases locally. They have also had four staff members enter quarantine over the weekend because of outside exposure.

An announcement is planned for no later than Friday as to when they will be able to return to in person instruction.

(This story was originally published on November 8, 2020)

