More local organizations condemn racism

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana is just the latest organization to come out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Board of Directors of The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana condemns racism and believes that Black Lives Matter. To this end, we are designating $10,000 a year from the Community Art Fund to underwrite increased programming and help amplify the voices of black artists, musicians, and performers in our community. This funding will be overseen by colleagues from the Evansville African American Museum, and all projects and programs developed will be free and open to the public in order to advance anti-racist dialogue and action within the arts and cultural community.

(This story was originally published on June 5, 2020)