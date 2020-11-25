More locations this weekend to buy a ticket in the Hadi Shrine Half Pot raffle

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Hadi Shrine has announced extra locations will be open this weekend for people to buy a ticket in their half pot raffle. As of Wednesday, the half pot was at $34,000.

You can buy tickets (cash only) Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at these locations:

Eastside – parking lot of Pat Coslett’s Simplicity Furniture Greenriver Rd/Vogel Rd

Northside – First Ave North Park lot between Burger King and 5/3 Bank

Westside – Corner of 11th and Franklin Street

Downtown – Hadi Shrine Circus Ticket Office at Walnut and Riverside

Tickets for this Half Pot are 1 for $10, 4 for $25 or 25 for $100.

You can also call Hadi Shrine at 812-423-4285 to arrange for ticket purchase by Debit Card Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Virtual drawing will be on December 7 at 7 p.m.

(This story was originally published on November 25, 2020)

