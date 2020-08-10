More money becoming available for Evansville small businesses

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The City of Evansville has received more than half a million dollars which will become Revolving Loan Funds for small businesses and entrepreneurs within the City.

The $550,000 grant comes from the CARES Act, and the money will be administered by the Department of Metropolitan Development.

Last week, the Reopen Evansville Task Force launched a a Rental and Utility Assistance Portal.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 10, 2020)

