More money becoming available for Evansville small businesses

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The City of Evansville has received more than half a million dollars which will become Revolving Loan Funds for small businesses and entrepreneurs within the City.
The $550,000 grant comes from the CARES Act, and the money will be administered by the Department of Metropolitan Development.
Last week, the Reopen Evansville Task Force launched a a Rental and Utility Assistance Portal.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 10, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Posey County deputy, New Harmony Town Marshal recognized for saving man
- Warrick Co school board approves hiring of additional teachers
- Habitat for Humanity Breaks Ground on St. Theresa Place
- Diocese of Evansville Catholic Education Office: Third student tests positive for COVID-19
- Dubois County COVID-19 cases surge with highest positivity rate in state