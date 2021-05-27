More people search for job before federal pandemic unemployment assistance ends

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Some employment agencies are seeing signs of the workforce coming back to life. This comes after months of people being displaced from work, but pocketing unemployment checks with federal pandemic benefits. After Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced those benefits are coming to an end, more people have started their job hunt. Workers at Peoplelink Staffing Solutions Evansville said since the announcement was made, there’s been an uptick in people coming to their office looking for work.

“They are realizing what’s coming down. Maybe it’s just time to make that change and what out though is, we are really reached out to the ones that are looking now. Come see us now before June 19 when all of the Tri-State area is looking for a job,” said Katrinka Rynder, Peoplelink Staffing Solutions Evansville Business Development Manager.

“Those better paying jobs are going to go first than the lower paying ones so the quicker that you get out, you get that process started, the better off you are,” explained Trish Wilson, Peoplelink Staffing Solutions Evansville Branch Manager.

Kameron Smith is in the process of being hired on as a manufacturing production worker. This is a full time job he’s taking on while finishing his college degree remotely through Indiana University.

“Online classes right now so that’s another thing about this job. It lets me finish my schooling at my own pace and stuff,” Smith said.

Now that school is out for the summer, many in high school and college are on the hunt for a job. There’s several companies searching for workers with ‘now hiring’ signs on nearly every corner.

“I know personally I had reached out to some of the schools locally here just pushing them because a lot of the high school graduates they like to play for the summertime some parents don’t want them to,” said Wilson.

Several companies are searching for an array of employees including food industry workers, janitors, and production staff.

On June 12 there will be a job fair in Evansville. This is scheduled a week before federal pandemic unemployment benefits end in Indiana. The career fair will be going on June 12 from 11:00-2 in the AT&T parking lot on North Green River Road.