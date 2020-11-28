More people trying to shop locally for Christmas

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)–Nearly 80% of people are doing their holiday shopping different this year.

A ‘Ware2Go Holiday Survey’ found 76% of people will be shopping local this holiday season to help their neighbors get through some tough times.

“COVID was a big hit to us. It made us re-evaluate and look for different ways to do business,” said Stacy Ralph, owner of Baby Olive Boutique. Her shop used to be strictly mobile. When the pandemic stopped big events and gatherings, she opened a shop in the Elm in downtown Henderson. “To have a store, a presence in our hometown of Henderson has been a godsend.”

Ralph said she’s hoping for a record breaking weekend for all small businesses bouncing back.

“Small businesses are very personal. When you buy from them, you’re supporting families,” explained Ralph. This support is something they are already feeling from the community.

“This morning we had people waiting on the sidewalk to get in here,” explained Brian Glick, owner of the elm consignment. He said he was shocked to see so many shoppers taking advantage of deals at local shops ahead of Small Business Saturday. “It just makes me happy to see all the business.”

Downtown Evansville was also bustling with shoppers popping in to see what their small businesses had to offer for Black Friday.

Some shoppers tell Eyewitness News they are trying to do all their holiday shopping locally this year.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 27, 2020)