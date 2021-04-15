More people working from home, pandemic slows down shoe repair business

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Fixing shoes used to be a good money making business. At one time it thrived as old shoes were repaired and not tossed. One Evansville cobbler says times have changed especially during the pandemic.

With people trading their well worn shoes for slippers while working from home. Evansville Cobbler Mike Muensterman is feeling the pinch.

“Oh they’d bring in 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 pair. Now, you might get two or three pair a week. So there’s a big difference,” said Muensterman. He opened Cobbler’s Corner on West Franklin Street 27 years ago. He says the pandemic slowed down business. “In fact when it started, I went to three days a week. There was no point to be here.”

Cobbler shops were as prevalent in the past century as convenience stores. Although, Muensterman is fearing the shoe repair industry is dying.

“A lot of the shoes are not made to repair, they’re made to replace,” Muensterman said he’s hoping more people realize he’s not just a shoe repair expert. “You probably couldn’t hardly name anything that I haven’t fixed.”

Muensterman says the Cobbler’s Corner on West Franklin Street can clean and fix purses, shoes, and even zippers.

(This story was originally published on April 15, 2021)