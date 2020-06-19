More renovations done at Owensboro Sportscenter

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – There haven’t been many events at the Owensboro Sportscenter since the Coronavirus pandemic began, but there has been plenty of construction and renovation.

Spectra officials say the pandemic helped them get more work done quicker to keep this 71-year-old building running longer.

“It’s an older building. It’s historical. It means a lot to the city of Owensboro,” said Jessica Beckmann, Asst. General Manger of the Owensboro Sportscenter.

The occasional improvements must be made to keep an older historical building going. A renovated hospitality room, renovated floors, painted walls, a new roof, and even upgraded bathrooms were some of the upgrades made this past spring.

‘”It makes the facility more attractive to outside events,” Beckmann said. She also says the closure and cancellation of events this past spring allowed them to get more work done. It also includes adding about 180 parking spots, which should be done as soon as mid-August.

“Summer is a slower season for us, so we had a lot of those projects on hold for that time frame,” Beckmann said.

Past upgrades included LED lighting, new video boards and improved concession stands. But some of this year’s improvements had to be changed, and its wooden seats had to be kept in place to keep the building’s structural and historical integrity.

‘”That’s important to us because we want to maintain the historic feel of this arena and if you change these outlets with some cushion seats that a lot of the other arenas have right now, you’re losing that historic feel,” said Laura Alexander, Spectra General Manager.

“We actually found when we opened up some of the walls, to refinish them, we had some challenges there. So, we were hoping to expand the hospitality rooms to one large space. We weren’t able to do that,” Beckmann adds, describing the challenges during the renovations.

Beckmann adds future renovation ideas include redoing the rest of the floors. As for future events, the Sportscenter will be holding Daviess County’s in-person voting for the Kentucky Primary next Tuesday.

(This story was originally published on June 19, 2020)