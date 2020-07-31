More residents, staff at Pine Haven Health and Rehab test positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Pine Haven Health and Rehab reports eight more residents and four more employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 21 residents and 10 staff.

Earlier this week, Pine Haven told Eyewitness News they had 19 positive cases- 13 residents and six staff. All of those affected are from the same unit.

In a statement, executive director Janie Swedenburg says they are aware of how the virus entered the facility and preventative measures are in place to prevent the spread of infection.

Indiana’s long-term care facility COVID-19 database still shows no data for Pine Haven. The facility says the Indiana State Department of Health began getting daily reports from Pine Haven, but they were not linked to the facility due to an incorrect database link.

Pine Haven reports our positive case numbers and detail on a daily basis to our families, staff, and the Indiana State Department of Health. The Indiana State Department of Health developed a reporting system in March of 2020 for facilities to report their resident and staff COVID-19 cases. The database initially required facility demographics and historical data be submitted. There were several changes made in the initial stages of this system and the facility demographics and historical data were not entered in the correct place. We started reporting our first case of COVID-19 on July 24, 2020 and have reported all appropriate numbers and detail on a daily basis through the established RedCap system. The ISDH started getting my daily reports however they were not linked to our facility through the database due to the initial demographics back in March not being established within the correct database link. This technical issue has now been fixed and the numbers will most likely hit the database on August 2, 2020 when the ISDH uploads. We report daily to our families, staff, ISDH, and weekly to the CDC and Local Ombudsman. Janie Swedenburg, Executive Director

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 31, 2020)