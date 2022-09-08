OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Students at three Tri-State high schools are back home a day after online threats lead to additional school security.

It happened after an Arizona juvenile was charged for allegedly making the threat toward Mount Vernon Senior High School. Authorities say two other schools in western Kentucky were also on high alert.

inside and outside Apollo High School, there was added security here all day. Daviess County was one of several Tri-State school districts that added extra security in response to online threats.

Daviess County Sheriffs Deputies, Kentucky State Police and others made sure students arrived and left Apollo High safely.

“A big part of that is to add a layer of protection that makes others feel comfortable,” said Supt. Matt Robbins of DCPS.

“Like myself, I know many mothers today, they’re pacing, they’re twiddling their fingers because they’re waiting for their babies to come home,” added Bobbi Evans, whose child attends Apollo H.S.

Supt. Robbins says no major incidents were reported today. School officials became aware of the threat late yesterday afternoon. Federal agencies helped local law enforcement agencies investigated the origin of the threat.

“There’s things that they can find particularly across state lines that occur that we don’t have the capacity or authority to work on,” he said.

Mount Vernon school officials say they went ahead with classes and more security at the senior high school after learning the juvenile accused of making the online threat against the Posey County school was out of state. More law enforcement officers were also at Muhlenberg County High School, where educators say students alerted teachers to that online threat.

“we’re very happy that our students did what they had been told to do, and what they understand now is take any kind of threat seriously. They did the right thing, they reported it, and our teachers and administrators did what they were supposed to do,” said Matt Perkins, Asst. Superintendent at Muhlenberg Co. Public Schools.

Robbins says the additional security will be in place at Apollo as long as it’s necessary.

(This story was originally published on September 8, 2022)