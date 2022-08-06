EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today.

The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started.

“It is an over ten million dollar investment into Evansville once it’s done, and one thing very unique about this development, a lot of larger developments around town are done out of Chicago and Indianapolis, this is outside money, we’re sending money towards the bigger cities,” said Bill Fulkerson of Fulkerson Development.

He continued, saying, “This is an Evansville company doing an Evansville development, injecting ten million dollars right here into our local economy.”

The project will be spearheaded by Fulkerson Development and Heritage Federal Credit Union.

