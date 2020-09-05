More testing coming to western Kentucky as COVID-19 numbers hit three-day high

(WEHT)- The Green River District Health Department reported 42 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, adding that the past three days have been the highest three-day total in its seven-county service area since the pandemic began.
Of the new cases, 16 come from Daviess County while nine come from Henderson County and another nine come from Union County. Hancock County reported four new cases while Ohio County and Webster County each reported two new cases.
Overall, there have been 2,404 cases in the Green River District Health Department. Of those, 30 people have died but 1,991 people have recovered. To receive a test, people must register online first.
Green River District Health Department Testing Dates
|Location
|Dates
|Time
|Daviess County Health Center
|September 9 & 16
|9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|Hancock County Health Center
|September 9 & 16
|9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
|Henderson County Health Center
|September 9 & 16
|8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
|McLean County Health Center
|September 9 & 16
|2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|Ohio County Health Center
|September 8 & 15
|9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|Union County Health Center
|September 9 & 16
|10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
|Webster County Health Center
|September 9 & 16
|9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 4, 2020)
