More than 1300 Indiana National Guard members to work in hardest-hit long-term care facilities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Long-term care facilities across Indiana will soon receive more help.

Starting November 2, the Indiana National Guard plans to deploy close to 400 guard members to 133 of the state’s hardest-hit facilities.

They will assist nursing home staffs with infection control measures and monitoring prevention checklists and data.

Indiana National Guard Brigadier Gen. Dale Lyles said, “Indiana National Guard troops are well trained and ready to assist with keeping long-term care facility residents and staff members safe and protected during this health crisis, just as we do during other types of domestic emergencies.”

The Indiana National Guard plans to have more than 1300 guard members working in more than 500 facilities by mid-November.

(This story was originally published on October 29, 2020)

