KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear has announced more than $2.2 million in grants to improve railroad crossings in eleven Kentucky counties, and Muhlenberg is one of them.

Governor Beshear said, “Railroads are an essential part of Kentucky’s transportation system, reaching every corner of the commonwealth. The projects being accomplished with the help of these grants will result in greater safety for the millions of vehicles that cross railroad tracks and more efficient operation of the crossings themselves.”

Officials say the projects include upgrading crossing signals and lights, new pavement on approaches to crossings, replacement of approaches and, in some cases, full crossing replacements.

Officials say Muhlenberg County’s railway system, operated by Paducah and Louisville Railway, will have improvements made on KY 70 with a full crossing replacement with funding of $85,918. Officials say Nelson Road/KY 1379 will also have a full crossing replacement and signal upgrade, with funding of $284,240.