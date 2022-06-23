EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dancers from across the world joined together in Evansville Wednesday for the 71st National Square Dance Convention! The convention runs June 22 – 25, and officials tell us more than 2,000 square dancers are showing off in the Tri-State.

“One thing square dancers love to do is show-off even if it hotter than all get-out,” said John Cook. “And for my wife and I, we lived here in Evansville for a few years and it’s wonderful to be back and amazing to see how the city has grown.”

A flash mob square danced for an hour Wednesday afternoon at the Market on Main. This is the very first time the convention was held in Evansville, and the fourth time in the state.