HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Madisonville man is behind bars after Madisonville Police say he stole more than $20,000 worth of copper piping and sold it to a salvage facility in Muhlenberg County.

Police state detectives with the department were first dispatched to a burglary on August 30 at 2:23 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Center Street and discovered forced entry and the stolen copper piping.

Officers again discovered forced entry at the same location the next day, and later police investigation revealed Tyler S. Duncan as the person responsible. He was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on the following charges:

Burglary, 3rd Degree (two counts)

TBUT (theft by unlawful taking) or Dispense from Building $10,000 < $1,000,000

Possession of Burglary Tools

The Madisonville Police Department was assisted by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville Police Department.