SANTA CLAUS, Ind (WEHT) – Holiday World welcomed more than 2,200 children with disabilities, teachers and assistance for the 30th annual Holiday World Play Day on May 18.

Play Day is offered for eligible school groups from southern Indiana, southern Illinois and western Kentucky for area students with disabilities who might not otherwise have an opportunity to visit the park. This year’s Play Day was the first dedicated day since 2019. School groups received discounted Play Day admission, staff members provided extra attention and children were allowed to experience the park at their own pace.

Since 1993, Holiday World has hosted an estimated 69,500 Play Day guests and donated a cumulative total of approximately $578,000 in proceeds to the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center in Evansville. These donations have supported many life-changing programs, provided essential therapy equipment, funded accessible therapeutic play areas and underwritten thousands of therapy sessions for area children with disabilities.