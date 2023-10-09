HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear presented more than $4.2M in funding to benefit Ohio and McLean counties that will go toward resurfacing roads, expanding access to high-speed internet, supporting cleaner water, increasing tourism and supporting local nonprofits.

“Our community is so blessed to have these projects funded,” said Ohio County Judge/Executive David Johnston. “Every one of them is so greatly needed. We so much appreciate the Governor for helping us.”

“Today’s announcements will make our roads safer for our families and our kids,” said McLean County Judge/Executive Curtis Dame. “These are the projects where the rubber literally meets the road, and our citizens see direct benefits from government work. We always appreciate when the state supports the people of McLean County, and we’ll continue our work to improve the lives of our people.”

Road Resurfacing

A news release says Gov. Beshear awarded Ohio County $85,725 to resurface Hopewell Road. He also awarded McLean County $252,000 to resurface parts of Kaizer North and Buck Creek Church Road.

High-Speed Internet Access

Officials say through the Better Internet Program, Gov. Beshear presented over $1.2M to Charter Communications to connect 627 homes and businesses in Ohio County to high-speed internet. The company will also contribute nearly $2.5M in matching funds, bringing the total investment in this community to $3,709,249.

Cleaner Water Program Awards

Gov. Beshear presented a total of nearly $1.5M from the Cleaner Water Program to organizations and cities in Ohio County. The awards will increase water service to over 1,700 underserved families. These projects include:

$92,517 to the Ohio County Fiscal Court

$424,020 to the city of Beaver Dam

$527,166 to the Ohio County Water District

$194,820 to the city of Hartford

$45,500 to the city of Fordsville

$160,000 to the city of Centertown

Community Development Block Grant Funding

The news release says Gov. Beshear presented $1M for the Ohio County Water District to rebuild the Ohio County Water District’s (OCWD) raw water intake facility. The current water intake line in Cromwell pulls from the Green River. The funding will go toward rebuilding the intake line and constructing two new submerged intake screening structures, as well as helping with erosion control and riverbank stabilization at the intake site.

This funding is in addition to the $1M Gov. Beshear announced for this project last year.

Tourism Marketing Funding

Officials say the Governor awarded $29,709 to the Beaver Dam Tourism Commission and $12,851 to the Ohio County Tourism Commission to support travel marketing and promotion.

The funds are distributed by the Kentucky Department of Tourism to eligible tourism organizations throughout the commonwealth.

Nonprofit Awards

The news release says Gov. Beshear presented over $167,000 in funding to five nonprofits in Ohio County from the Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund, which helps organizations across Kentucky recover. The funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and Gov. Beshear supported the allocation of funds by the 2022 General Assembly. This fund provides one-time direct relief payments to support the mission and long-term sustainability of each eligible nonprofit. The awards include: