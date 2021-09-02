More than 400 students quarantined in Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The superintendent of Muhlenberg County Public Schools says 63 students have tested positive for COVID-19 and 468 are being quarantined.

Superintendent Robert Davis also said that 11 staff have tested positive and 13 are under quarantine. He said this year is harder to operate because they only have ten non-traditional instruction days, but last year they had unlimited days to use.

Davis said he will try his hardest to keep students in the classroom, but parents should be prepared to keep kids home on short notice. He said about 200 students should be coming out of quarantine within the next few days.