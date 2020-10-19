More than 600,000 ballots cast in first week of Kentucky early voting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – More than 600,000 voters have cast their ballots in Kentucky after five days of early voting.

Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Monday, more than 335,000 absentee ballots were returned after Saturday. More than 260,000 people have taking advantage of early in-person voting.

Through Saturday, 339,190 KY voters have returned their absentee ballots, and 263,532 have voted in-person. Today is the 6th of 19 days of in-person voting. Go vote Kentucky! — KY SOS Michael Adams (@KYSecState) October 19, 2020

If you’d like to see where you can vote where you live in Kentucky, click here.

Early voting in Kentucky ends on November 2.

