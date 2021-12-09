More than a home for the holidays: Refugees treated to special concert

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- It’s been almost two months since the first Afghan refugees came to Owensboro, and on Thursday, dozens of refugees were treated to a special holiday concert at the RiverPark Center.

RiverPark Center executive director Rich Jorn says the journey the refugees made to come to Kentucky reminds him of the similar journey his own grandfather made from Germany. Jorn says it’s an honor to welcome the refugees both to his community and also the center. Jorn notes that he was thinking about the “wonder” and “excitement” of their new life and new opportunities.

Refugees like Khaibar Shafaq and Zakirullah Ahmadzai say they’re enjoying life in their new homes, with Ahmadzai saying he “loves all Owensboro people,”saying he can’t wait to work with people in the community.

Jorn says he is looking forward to other events at the center with the refugees in the near future.