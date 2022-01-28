More than just a game as Reitz, Central honors Deputy Bryan Hicks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Sure, Reitz came away with a big SIAC boys basketball win over crosstown rivals Central on Friday, but Friday night’s clash meant much more than who won or lost a basketball game.

Before the varsity game tipped off Friday night, the two teams came together to honor Posey County Deputy and Reitz alum Bryan Hicks– just four months after Hicks was shot in the line of duty.

Reitz athletic director Beth Hagan says they wanted to put the Panthers-Bears rivalry aside for one night as two communities came together to support Hicks and his family. Hagan says “once you’re a Panther, you’re always a Panther,” adding the school will always support their own. Before the game Friday, Hagan says the school sold out of shirts with a simple message “Hicks Strong,” with proceeds from the sales going to the Hicks family.

BSN Sports made sure both teams had special uniforms from the game, with Hicks’ name on the back of each jersey. Bob Kizer says they just wanted to support Hicks’ family, as well as all law enforcement- especially in the wake of the deadly shooting of two New York police officers in January.

While Hicks has come a long way in his long road to recovery, he still has a long way to go. Hicks’ wife, Tammy, joked that the outpouring of support showed that “the west side is the best side,” but added that they could never thank everyone enough for all they’ve done for them.